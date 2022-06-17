Tipperary ladies football team named ahead of Sunday’s visit of Dublin

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Dublin in the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

Manager Peter Creedon has made one change to the side that lost to Mayo last week, with Lorraine O’Shea replacing Nicole Shelley in the full forward line.

Dublin meanwhile, have made ten changes to the one that beat Cavan by 19-points last weekend.





The Tipperary team lines out with Lauren Fitzpatrick in goals with a full-back line of Ellen Moore, captain Maria Curley and Emma Cronin.

Niamh Martin is at centre back with Lucy Spillane and Maureen Murphy on the wings.

Cliona O’Dwyer and Clara English partner in midfield once again whilst the half-forward line consists of Nora Martin, Marie Creedon and Elaine Kelly.

Casey Hennessy, Lorraine O’Shea and Emma Morrissey complete the team in the full-forward line.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm in Templetouhy.

Tipperary (v Dublin): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, M Curley (capt.), E Cronin; L Spillane, N Martin, M Murphy; C O’Dwyer C English; N Martin, M Creedon, E Kelly; C Hennessy, L O’Shea, E Morrissey.

Dublin (v Tipperary): A Shiels; T Quinn Corbally, N Collins, H Leahy; O Nolan, S Woods, E Gribben; L Magee, J Dunne; N Owens, N Hetherton, S Wylde; C Rowe (capt.), S Aherne, J Egan.