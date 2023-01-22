Tipperary Ladies Football team get Division 2 league campaign underway today

The Tipperary Ladies Football team get their Division 2 league campaign underway this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side welcome Westmeath to Fethard Town Park at 2pm.

The sides last met in the 2020 league where Tipperary were victorious in Bansha on a scoreline of 0-11 to 1-06.





Tipperary attacker Aishling Moloney expects a tough battle today:

“They’re a very good team, always very well set up so we’re expecting nothing but a tough game from them nor from anyone in Division 2.

“We’ve no right to be thinking any other way or any differently considering last year and maybe our last few years and being relegated.

“Peter (Creedon) has us zoned in on our own performances and looking at us first before anyone else.

“Once we start hitting targets ourselves and we’re happy with ourselves and where we’re at, that’s a big plus.”