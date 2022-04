The Tipperary junior camogie team will be aiming to avoid relegation in the league today.

Ray Delaney’s side are in the Division 2 relegation final against Kildare in Stradbally at 1pm.

The Premier were narrowly beaten by Laois in the relegation semi-final whilst Kildare were beaten in all four of their group games.





The loser of today’s game will be relegated to Division Three of the camogie league.