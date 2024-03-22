Tipperary involvement in Ireland U18 men & women’s Six Nations squads

There’s local interest in the Ireland Men’s U18 rugby squad which has been named ahead of the Six Nations Festival.

Cistercian College Roscrea students Jack Deegan, Joe Finn and Bill Hayes are all named in the 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament.

Ireland travel to Parma in Italy and will take on France, Portugal and Italy across eight days.





Ireland face France in their opening match on March 30th, followed by hosts Italy on April 3rd and finish the tournament against Portugal on April 7th.

Meanwhile, the Ireland U18 Women’s Squad also has local interest.

Ballina-Killaloe RFC’s Caitriona Finn is included in the 26-player squad for their Six Nations Festival in Wales.

Finn also featured for Ireland in the competition last year and also represented Ireland in Rugby Europe’s U18 7s last year.

Ireland will face England on March 29th, followed by Wales on April 2nd and will close out the tournament against Scotland on April 6th.

Ireland U18 Men’s School Squad (2024 U18 Six Nations Festival, Parma, Italy, March 29-April 7)

Chris Barrett (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

Paddy Curry (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Rory Gavin (Colaiste Iognaid/Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Bill Hayes (CC Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Diarmuid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Cian Walsh (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S Squad (2024 U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival, Colwyn Bay, Wales, March 29-April 6):

Jemima Adams-Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster)

Bronagh Boggan (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Corcoran (Coolmine RFC/Leinster)

Carla Cooney (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Sophie Cullen (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Mia Hennelly (Ennis RFC/Munster)

Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Leah Irwin (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Sophie McAllister (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Erin McConalogue (Inishowen RFC/Ulster)

Aoibheann McGrath (Dungarvan RFC/Munster)

Cara McLean (Larne RFC/Ulster)

Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Kate Noons (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Ava O’Malley (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Sadhbh Wells (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Emma Jane Wilson (Cill Dara/Leinster)