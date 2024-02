Tipperary interest in Ireland Women’s Six Nations squad

The Irish Women’s Six Nations squad has been announced ahead of next month’s campaign.

Head coach Scott Bemand has named a 34-player squad, which includes Fethard flanker Dorothy Wall.

Along with the 34-player squad, seven additional players have been named to a wider training panel which includes Ballina’s Maeve Óg O’Leary and Bansha’s Kate Flannery.





Ireland get their Six Nations campaign up and running away to France on Saturday March 23rd.

Ireland Squad – Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2024

Forwards (18):

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Eimear Corri (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Shannon Ikahihifo (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)*

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Sadhbh McGrath (MU Barnhall/Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (Co-Captain)

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/) (Co-Captain)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Andrea Stock (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)*

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Backs (16):

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Enya Breen (Blackrock College/Munster)

Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Training Panellists (7):

India Daley (Blackrock College RFC/Ulster)*

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Ivana Kiripati (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)*

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Kayla Waldron (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)*

*Denotes uncapped players

Ireland Coaching Team and Management

Scott Bemand – Head Coach

John McKee – Senior Coach

Declan Danaher – Defence Coach

Denis Fogarty – Scrum Coach

Larissa Muldoon – Assistant Backs and Attack Coach (World Rugby Intern)

Elaine Ryan – Team Manager

Roisin Murphy – National Team Physio

Matt Cosgrove – Team Doctor

Cian O’Brien – Performance Analyst

Ed Slattery – Head of Athletic Performance

Greg Hollins – Athletic Performance Assistant

Emma Brennan – Performance Nutritionist

Andy Weir – Baggage Master

Sean Ryan – High Performance Culture and Leadership Lead

Lisa Doyle – Media and Communications

Ireland Fixtures

Saturday, March 23: France v Ireland, Stade Marie-Marvingt, 3.15pm (Irish time) (Live on RTÉ).

Sunday, March 31: Ireland v Italy, the RDS, 3pm (Live on RTÉ).

Saturday, April 13: Ireland v Wales, Musgrave Park, 4.45pm (Live on Virgin Media).

Saturday, April 2o: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 2.15pm (Live on Virgin Media).

Saturday, April 27: Ireland v Scotland, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm (Live on RTÉ).