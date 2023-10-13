Tipperary GAA unveil new jersey & announce new one year deal with Fiserv

Tipperary GAA and Fiserv have announced a renewal of their sponsorship deal.

The global provider of payments and financial services technology company will continue to support the Senior, Minor and Under-20 hurling, and football teams.

With this announcement, Tipperary GAA have also unveiled a new jersey which will be worn by all teams for the upcoming 2024 season, that jersey is now on sale.





Fiserv signed a two-year deal with Tipperary at the beginning of 2022 with the new agreement seeing the firm sponsor Tipperary GAA through the 2024 season.

Katia Karpova, Head of EMEA at Fiserv says, “We are proud to renew our partnership with Tipperary GAA and look forward to building on what we have achieved together over the last two years.

“We have strong links with Tipperary, having set up our Technology Centre in Nenagh in 2017 and growing it substantially since then. Our support for Tipperary GAA has been fundamental to deepening our links with the community and we look forward to what we can achieve together next year.”

Meanwhile, in a statement announcing the new deal, Joe Kennedy Tipperary GAA Chairperson says, “Fiserv has been a fantastic supporter over the last two years, engaging with supporters, schools and local charities, together with providing exceptional support to Tipperary GAA and our players.”

Murtagh O Braonáin, CEO of Tipperary GAA added, “The success of the half time challenges has been enormous and the Semple Field day gave over 1000 children the opportunity to play in Semple Stadium, whilst providing much needed funds to the North & South Tipperary Hospice, Cliona’s Foundation and The Dillon Quirke Foundation. The partnership is a testament to the commitment of Fiserv to the people of Tipperary, synonymous with Tipperary GAA’s mission and values.”