Tipperary GAA release fixture calendar for 2024

Tipperary GAA have released their fixtures calendar for 2024.

The club season gets underway with the county hurling leagues on the weekend of March 18th, with county football leagues starting the weekend after on March 24th.

The hurling league finals will be played on the weekend of June 9th, with the football deciders on the following weekend..





This year’s county hurling championships will run from the weekend of July 28th up until the final, which is set for October 13th.

Meanwhile, the football county championships get underway on the weekend of August 4th and run up until the final on the weekend of October 20th.

Elsewhere, the U21 grade has been brought forward with the county U21 hurling finals set for the weekend of December 8th with the football finals set for the weekend of December 15th.