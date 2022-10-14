Tipperary GAA appoint CEO

Tipperary GAA have announced the appointment of a CEO.

Castleiney native Murtagh Brennan is to take on the role of CEO.

Brennan has over 20 years of experience serving as an officer in the defence forces and also has a Masters of Science is Sports Management.





Murtagh was also strength and conditioning coach with Loughmore-Castleiney in 2020 and 2021, helping them win the double last year.

County board chairman Joe Kennedy says that the county committee is looking forward to working with Murtagh in continuing to develop Gaelic Games in the county.

Murtagh will commence his position on January 1st, 2023.