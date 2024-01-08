Tipperary fixtures released for Munster camogie championship

Fixtures have been confirmed for the Munster senior camogie championship.

Denis Kelly’s side will take on Limerick or Waterford in the semi-final on May 4th in Walsh Park.

The game will be played as part of a double header with Tipperary and Waterford in the Munster senior hurling championship.





The winner of that will play the Munster final on May 19th in Semple Stadium against Clare or Cork which will also be a double header with the senior hurling tie between Tipp and Cork.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary junior side play in the Munster intermediate camogie championship semi-final against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 11th.

That game is also a double header alongside the Cork vs Limerick Munster Hurling Championship game.