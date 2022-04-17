Tipperary fall short to Waterford in Walsh Park

By
Paul Carroll
-
Ronan Maher in action for Tipperary. (c) Sportsfocus.ie.

Tipperary have been beaten in the opening round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Colm Bonnar’s men were defeated by Waterford in Walsh Park on a final score of 2-24 to 2-20.

The Premier had the better of the home side in the first half, taking a four-point lead into the dressing room at the half-time interval.


Mark Kehoe scored two goals for the Premier but a burst from the Deise in the opening five minutes of the second half turned the tie in their favour.

Tipperary coach Tommy Dunne received a red card just before the ball was thrown-in for the second half from referee Johnny Murphy.

Second-half goals from Michael Kiely and Dessie Hutchinson gave Waterford the momentum they needed to get the victory, with late wides costing Tipp a chance to overturn the deficit late on.

Tipperary take on Clare next Sunday in Semple Stadium in round two whilst Liam Cahill’s side take on Limerick next Saturday.

Tipperary scorers: Mark Kehoe (2-00), Noel McGrath (0-06, 0-02f), Jason Forde (0-04, 0-04f), D. McCormack (0-02), J. Morris (0-02), Michael Breen (0-02), Brian Hogan (0-01), Conor Bowe (0-01), Conor Stakelum (0-01), Barry Heffernan (0-01).