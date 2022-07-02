Tipperary eliminated from championship on score difference despite victory over Cork

Tipperary are out of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

That’s despite Bill Mullaney’s side beating Cork this afternoon in Páirc Uí Rinn on a final scoreline of 1-17 to 1-16.

Tipperary finished level on points with third placed Dublin, however the capital side hold an eight point superior score difference.





The Dubs defeated Wexford today on a scoreline of 2-11 to 4-14 which secured them the third spot and a place in the quarter-finals.

This means Tipperary are out of this year’s championship, after recording two wins, two draws and just one loss in their five championship games.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary premier junior camogie are also out of their All-Ireland championship.

Ray Delaney’s side beat Waterford today on a score line of 4-16 to 0-08.

However, a third place finish in the group was not enough as only two of the five teams in each group progress to the semi-finals.