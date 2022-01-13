Tipperary duo in Munster squad for Champions Cup tie in France

Munster’s team has been named ahead of Friday’s Champion’s Cup tie away to Castres.

Johann Van Graan has made five changes to the side who beat Ulster in the United Rugby Championship last weekend.

Peter O’Mahony returns from a leg strain to captain the side whilst Conor Murray, keith Earls, Andrew Conway and Jack O’Donoghue all return to the starting fifteen.





Jack Crowley gets the nod at out-half whilst Kilruane’s Ben Healy is not part of the matchday squad.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron and Bansha’s Jake Flannery are among the replacements, with Flannery set to make his Champions Cup debut should he feature.

The match gets underway on Friday at 8pm Irish time at Stade Pierre-Fabre.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jake Flannery, Shane Daly.