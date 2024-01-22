Tipperary discover opponents in All-Ireland camogie championships

The draws have been made for the 2024 All-Ireland camogie championships.
In the senior grade, Denis Kelly’s side have been drawn to group 1 alongside Waterford, Kilkenny, Limerick, Antrim and Derry.
The top team will earn a semi-final place whilst the second and third placed teams head to the quarter-finals.
In the Premier Junior grade, Tipperary are in group 1 with Armagh, Tyrone, Down and Wicklow.
The top two teams will head straight to the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Glen Dimplex Camogie All-Ireland Premier Junior Championships
Group 1: Tipperary, Armagh, Tyrone, Down, Wicklow
Group 2: Laois, Roscommon, Cavan, Louth, Mayo, Limerick
Glen Dimplex Camogie All-Ireland Intermediate Championships
Group 1: Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Galway, Cork, Clare
Group 2: Meath, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare, Kerry, Dublin, Antrim
Glen Dimplex Camogie All-Ireland Senior Championships
Group 1: Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Derry, Antrim, Kilkenny
Group 2: Cork, Galway, Down, Wexford, Clare, Dublin