Tipperary crowned Munster minor camogie champions

The Tipperary minor camogie team are Munster champions.

John Ryan’s side defeated Waterford in Walsh Park yesterday on a full-time score of 1-13 to 0-09.

After a slow start which saw the home side up 0-04 to 0-00 after 15 minutes, 1-04 from Caoimhe Stakelum in five minutes saw the Premier take an advantage they would never let go.





Speaking to Tipperary Camogie after the game, John Ryan was delighted with how his side reacted after the slow start:

“This is what is in this team, there is a bit of heart in them, there’s a bit of determination and there’s a never say die spirit in them.

“We weren’t overly concerned (with the slow start), naturally enough we were a little bit concerned that we were four points down after 7 or 8 minutes and no score on the board but hats off to the girls, they dug deep and they pulled out a great win.”