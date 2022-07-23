Tipperary county hurling championships up and running

The county hurling championships are officially underway in Tipperary.

Five games across the top three grades took place across the county last night.

Reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney drew with 2020 champions Kiladangan on a final score of 0-18 a piece.





Elsewhere in the Dan Breen, Templederry were beaten on their return to the top table. They lost to Drom-Inch on a final score of 2-30 to 2-19.

Meanwhile, in the Premier Intermediate championship, Gortnahoe-Glengoole were 2-21 to 2-17 winners over Killenaule in Littleton.

Two games in the intermediate hurling championship took place last night and saw Cappawhite defeat Ballybacon/Grange 3-12 to 0-18 whilst Golden-Kilfeacle were 0-22 to1-14 winners over Boherlahan/Dualla.

The county hurling championships continue today with 11 games taking place across the county.

Two games will be live here on Tipp FM, that’s the double header in Semple Stadium.

The first of those is Mullinahone vs Toomevara at 5.30pm, that’s followed by Borrisileigh vs Thurles Sarsfields at 7pm.

Our coverage is with thanks to Horse and Jockey Kia, Thurles.

Elsewhere in the Dan Breen, Éire Óg Annacarty take on JK Brackens in Clonoulty at 2.30pm, Upperchurch-Drombane face Holycross/Ballycahill also in Clonoulty at 4pm and Kilruane MacDonaghs meet Moycarkey-Borris in Templederry at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, in the Premier Intermediate championship, Moyne/Templetouhy vs Silvermines at 2pm in Borrisoleigh is the first of three games today in the second tier.

The other two games see Carrick Swan face Portroe in Boherlahan at 3pm and Newport play St. Mary’s in Bansha at 7pm.

In the intermediate hurling championship, three games take place today starting with Carrick Davins vs Lorrha at 6pm in Templemore.

Then at 7.30pm, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams take on Ballinahinch in Kilcommon and Shannon Rovers play Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Templetuohy.