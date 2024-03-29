Tipperary county football championship structure yet to be confirmed

The structure of this year’s county senior football championship has yet to be confirmed.

At last night’s county committee meeting, a new structure was proposed following Drom-Inch’s withdrawal from the competition.

However, an agreement was not reached, with proposals now being sent out to the clubs, with a view to have the structure confirmed at the next meeting in two weeks time.





County football board chairman Fearghal McDonnell says the clubs will have their say in the structure:

“We put our proposal to the club delegates last night at the county board meeting.

“A number of the clubs felt like they should probably have a bit more of a say on it and rightly so the proposals are going back to the clubs they can have a review of it and make any amendments they see fit or any other structure that they are able to come up with to run the championship.

“Hopefully they should have that in approximately by the 10th of April.”

With the delay in confirming a structure, the draws for the 2024 county football and hurling championships will now take place on Thursday April 18th.