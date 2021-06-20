Tipperary county board in search of new referees

The Tipperary county board is currently in search of individuals to participate in the upcoming Referee Recruitment for Tipperary in 2021.

There are currently over 4-thousand games annually in Tipperary to be officiated.

However, the county board is seeing a drop off in their current crop of officials, due to injury, work life balance and age related factors.





Applications for the four-module course are currently open up until June 30th.

Referee Recruitment Committee secretary and referee Philip Kelly highlights the need for new candidates:

“There’s a lot of games, from the county board, the four divisional boards across adult and juvenile.

“We have 77 clubs and believe it or not we just have under 100 referees covering all of them matches.

“We’re always on the lookout for new referees and every year we go back to the clubs looking for new candidates.”

For more information on how to apply, click the link here.