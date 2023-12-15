Tipperary clubs in line for approximately €7000 each from JP McManus donation

Tipperary clubs are in line to receive around €7000 in donations from JP McManus and his foundation.

The Limerick billionaire pledged €1 million to all 32 county boards yesterday, with the money to be filtered down equally to GAA, camogie and Ladies Football clubs in each county.

Tipperary GAA confirmed their receipt of the donation this morning thanking the McManus family for the ‘fantastic gesture of support’ whilst confirming that financial distributions to clubs will be completed by January 31st, 2024.





Speaking on Tipp Today, West board PRO John O’Shea says the money will be very welcome to clubs in the county:

“In Tipperary clubs will get probably around €6800/€7000 each, which will be welcomed.

“Especially by a lot of the camogie (and ladies football) clubs, while locally they might be under the wing of the local GAA club and they use the facilities and the whole lot but they still have fundraising to do themselves.

“There are probably stand alone camogie clubs and stand alone (ladies) gaelic football clubs not attached to any GAA club so that will be a welcome to them.

“They won’t have to be going out packing bags in a supermarket on Christmas Eve or the day before it to raise money.”