Tipperary Camogie to host 2023 Camogie Association Annual Congress

This year’s Camogie Association Annual Congress will be held in Tipperary.

Tipperary camogie are hosting this year’s event at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel on Friday 31st March and Saturday 1st April.

150 representatives from every county, provincial councils and delegates from International Units, along with President of the Camogie Association Hilda Breslin and Ard Stiúrthóir Sinead McNulty will all be in attendance.





Tipperary Camogie say they are looking forward to using the opportunity to showcase a lot of the positive developments happening in Tipperary Camogie, most notably the recent partnerships with St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh and MIC Thurles.