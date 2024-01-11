Tipperary camogie club All-Star teams announced

The 2023 Tipperary camogie club All-Star teams have been announced.

The senior/intermediate team features four players from senior champions Drom-Inch in Eimear Cahill, Mairead Eviston, Mary Bourke and Eimear McGrath.

Intermediate champions Shannon Rovers also have four players in the team with Áine Slattery, Julie Brennan, Celine Guinan and Gillian McKenna.





County senior captain Karen Kennedy is named at midfield with fellow intercounty All-Star winner Cáit Devane named at corner forward.

The 2023 FBD Insurance All-Star Senior/Intermediate team is as follows:

1.Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)

2.Eimear Cahill (Drom-Inch)

3. Julie Brennan (Shannon Rovers)

4. Niamh McGrath (Borris-ileigh)

5. Mary Ryan (Moneygal)

6. Mairead Eviston (Drom-Inch)

7. Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty Rossmore)

8. Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields)

9. Celine Guinan (Shannon Rovers)

10. Lucy Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

11. Nicole Walsh (Borris-ileigh)

12. Mary Bourke (Drom-Inch)

13. Gillian McKenna (Shannon Rovers)

14. Eimear McGrath (Drom-Inch)

15. Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore)

The 2023 FBD Insurance All-Star Junior Team is as follows:

1. Sarah Gleeson (Holycross Ballycahill)

2. Trisha Ryan (Toomevara)

3. Annie Slattery (Gortnahoe Glengoole)

4. Caoimhe McCormack (Slieve Felim)

5. Sarah Burke (Eire Og Annacarty)

6. Sophie Pemboke (Gortnahoe Glengoole)

7. Eabha Dolan (Moyle Rovers)

8. Kate Ralph (Moycarkey Borris)

9. Linda Conners (Holycross Ballycahill)

10. Sarah Corcoran (Moycarkey Borris)

11. Sinead O’Carroll (Ballybacon Grange)

12. Ava Collins (Moyle Rovers)

13. Lucy Heffernan (Eire Og Annacarty)

14. Emma O’Sullivan (Moycarkey Borris)

15. Rebecca Burke (Brian Borus)