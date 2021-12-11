Tipperary AIL teams looking for wins today ahead of Christmas break

The final round of AIL games before the Christmas break takes place this afternoon.

In Division 2A, both Cashel and Nenagh Ormond are in action.

Fourth placed Cashel will be looking to make it five wins in a row when they travel to Leixlip to play fifth placed Barnhall whilst Nenagh Ormond, who are bottom of the table, travel to Cork to play Dolphin.





Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel, who are currently in ninth place, take on second placed Enniscorthy in Ardghaoithe.

Clonmel’s last two games have been cancelled due to covid and Clonmel clubman Joe Winston says a lack of match practice is a slight concern:

“Yeah there is that concern but at the same time we need the players to get out and get playing.

“We have a couple of second rows coming back, which will help the pack and we’re at home so, the last time we played Enniscorthy we actually beat them but they won’t forget that either.”

All three games kick-off at 2.30pm.

The next round of fixtures in AIL will take place on January 15th.