Tipp footballers go in search of first league win this afternoon

Tipperary go in search of their first win of the National Football League campaign this afternoon.

David Power’s men welcome Andy Moran’s Leitrim to Semple Stadium for the 2pm throw-in.

Tipperary drew with Waterford in last weekend’s opener whilst Leitrim were beaten by Cavan on a score of 0-12 to 0-08.





Tipperary football board chair Conor O’Dwyer says home advantage will be big for Tipp today:

“I think we have performed reasonably well over the last couple of years in the Stadium, not a success every day but I think certainly our preference would be to play Leitrim in Thurles as opposed to in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“That’s not to say it’s going to be easy, there’s no game in this division going to be easy.

“We might think maybe over the last couple of years that we are better than Division Four but we are where we are.

“We had a poor Division Three campaign last year, so now we need to fight our way out of this division.

“I will be a fight. We have one point after one game, we probably need to get up near 10 or 11 maybe to gain promotion so we have a bit to do yet.”

We'll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM.