Nenagh Ormond and Cashel will both be looking to end their year’s on a high this weekend.

Both sides occupy the top two places on the AIL Division 2A table ahead of their clash in Spafield on Saturday.

Top place Nenagh are unbeaten this season, with 8 wins from 8, whilst Cashel have won 7 of their eight games so far this season.





The two sides meet in Cashel at 2.30pm on Saturday with live commentary on Tipp FM with thanks to Daverns Bar and Kitchen, Main St, Cashel.