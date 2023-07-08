Tickets for Liberty Music Festival will not be sold at the gate

Tickets for the Liberty Music Festival will not be sold at the gate.

The Thurles festival, which takes place over this weekend, is said to be completely sold out, and organisers have asked people not to try to purchase tickets on the day at the gate.

The weekend will see a range of outdoor tribute music acts at Thurles Town Park, as well as a variety of food vendors, a fully licensed bar, and a limited selection of picnic tables.





The Thurles Leisure Center will be closed this weekend as a result of the festival.

Running Order for Liberty Music Festival:

Saturday, July 8th

* 2.00pm – Jason Hughes Garth Brooks Experience

* 3.30pm – Complete Madness

* 5.15pm – Guns N Roses Reloaded

* 7.00pm – Waterloo ABBA

* 9.00pm – Coldplace Coldplay Tribute

Sunday, July 9th

* 2.00pm – Elvis by Liam Murphy

* 3.30pm – Dezperado Eagles Tribute

* 5.15pm – Glory Days Bruce Springsteen Tribute

* 7.00pm – Qween

* 9.00pm – 80’s Tribute by Spring Break