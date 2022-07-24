Thurles lay down marker, Eoin Kelly late drama and all the results from yesterday’s hurling action in Tipperary

Thurles Sarsfields lay down a marker last night in the county senior hurling championship.

Last year’s beaten finalists had a big win over 2019 champions Borrisileigh, beating them on a final score of 2-23 to 1-14.

Brendan Maher went off the field in the first half for Borrisileigh with an apparent muscle injury whilst there were fears for Thurles supporters as Ronan Maher limped off in the second half.





However, the Tipperary senior hurling captain is believed to have suffered a dead leg following a collision with Borris’ Seamus Burke and is not expected to miss game time.

Elsewhere yesterday, an Eoin Kelly penalty in injury time for Mullinahone helped them to a 2-15 to 3-12 draw with Toomevara.

The game was not without controversy as the umpires adjudged Kelly’s penalty to go through the net whilst the Toomevara players protested it had gone wide.

The goal in the 62nd minute gave the South side a one point lead, however, Toome’s joint captain Liam Ryan got the score to level the game in the 5th minute of injury time.

Other results in the Dan Breen last night saw Kilruane MacDonaghs defeat Moycarkey-Borris 4-22 to 0-10, with Cian Darcy scoring two goals.

Éire Óg Annacarty drew with JK Brackens on a score of Annacarty 0-19 Brackens 1-16, Andrew Ormonde with the goal for the Templemore side and Upperchurch-Drombane were 2-23 to 0-21 winners over Holycross/Ballycahill.

In the premier intermediate championship yesterday, Silvermines were 3-17 to 0-16 winners over last year’s Intermediate champions Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipp forward Jason Forde scoring 2-12 for the North Tipp side.

Portroe were able to hold off a late Carrick Swan surge to beat the South side 1-17 to 0-19 in Boherlahan and St. Mary’s secured a one-point win of their own, beating Newport 1-23 to 1-22.

Three games took place in the Intermediate championship yesterday, with one of the favourites putting in an impressive performance.

After their relegation to the third tier last year, Lorrha began what they will hope is a bounce back year with 3-23 to 1-14 win over Carrick Davins.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams got their campaign underway with a 2-20 to 2-16 win over Ballinahinch whilst Shannon Rovers and Kilsheelan-Kilcash played out a draw in Templetuohy on a final score of Shannon Rovers 0-17 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 2-11.

Eight more games in the county hurling championships are down for decision today.

North champions Nenagh Éire Óg take on West champions Clonoulty/Rossmore in Semple Stadium at 1pm in the only Dan Breen game of the day.

Three Premier Intermediate games throw-in at 1pm.

They see Sean Treacys taking on Burgess in Newport, Thurles Sarsfields against Ballina in Toomevara and Cashel King Cormacs against Clonakenny in The Ragg.

The other Premier interemdiate game today sees Roscrea meet Kiladangan in Cloughjordan at 7pm.

The intermediate championship is first up today at 12pm with Borrisokane taking on newcomers Skeheenarinky in Boherlahan.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Arravale Rovers meet Drom-Inch in Dundrum at 12.30pm and Ballingarry play Moneygall in Templetuohy at 1pm.