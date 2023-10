Thurles CBS recorded their second consecutive win in this year’s Harty Cup today.

Last year’s finalists were in UL taking on Clare school St. Joseph’s Tulla in their group 2 encounter.

Leading by four points at half-time, Thurles pushed on in the second half to win on a full-time score of 2-22 to 2-13.





The win guarantees Thurles a place in the knockout stages.