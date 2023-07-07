Three changes to Tipperary team ahead of All-Ireland quarter-final

By
Paul Carroll
-
Pictured is University College Dublin and Tipperary Camogie player, Clodagh McIntyre, as Electric Ireland teams up with six intercounty Camogie and GAA stars to look ahead to the upcoming matches and rivalries across the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships. Through its #FirstClassRivals campaign, Electric Ireland will continue to celebrate the unexpected alliances that form between county rivals as they come together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles across Camogie and GAA.

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been named ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Antrim.

Denis Kelly has made 3 changes to the team that drew with Kilkenny last weekend.

Áine Slattery replaces the injured Caoimhe Bourke in goals whilst Mairead Eviston starts at full-back in place of Clodagh Quirke.


The other change sees Clodagh McIntyre start at corner forward with Niamh Treacy among the replacements.

Throw-in tomorrow is at 3.30pm in Croke Park and Tipp FM will have live commentary with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer Family Butchers, Friar St Cashel.

Image-1 (6)