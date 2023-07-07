Three changes to Tipperary team ahead of All-Ireland quarter-final

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been named ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Antrim.

Denis Kelly has made 3 changes to the team that drew with Kilkenny last weekend.

Áine Slattery replaces the injured Caoimhe Bourke in goals whilst Mairead Eviston starts at full-back in place of Clodagh Quirke.





The other change sees Clodagh McIntyre start at corner forward with Niamh Treacy among the replacements.

Throw-in tomorrow is at 3.30pm in Croke Park and Tipp FM will have live commentary with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer Family Butchers, Friar St Cashel.