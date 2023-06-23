Three changes to Tipperary ladies football team ahead of All-Ireland championship opener

The Tipperary Ladies football team has been named ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland championship opener.

Peter Creedon’s side welcome Galway to Templetuohy at 2pm in their group 4 outing.

There’s three changes to the Tipp team that played against Kerry in the Munster championship with sisters Sarah and Ciara English along with Nessa Towey coming in for Marie Creedon, Áine Delaney and Ava Fennessy.





Galway come into the game with an unchanged team from the one that defeated Cork by six points last weekend.

Tipperary team to play Galway: L Fitzpatrick; E Kelly, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley (capt.), L Morrissey, C O’Dwyer; E Morrissey, N Towey; S English, M Murphy, C English; A McGuigan, N Martin, A Moloney.

Galway team to play Tipperary: K Connolly; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh (capt.), A Ní Cheallaigh; A Molloy, L Ward, S Brennan; N Ward, H Noone; O Divilly, L Coen, L Noone; T Leonard, A Davoren, R Leonard.