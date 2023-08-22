Third round fixtures confirmed in Tipperary football championships

Fixtures have been made for the final round of group games in the Tipperary football championships.

The third-round games are set to take place on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd of September.

Among the eye catching senior games are Ballina vs Loughmore-Castleiney whilst a double header in Cashel on the Saturday sees Ardfinnan play Moycarkey-Borris and Cahir face Killenaule.





Meanwhile in the intermediate championship, the draws for group 3 sees Mullinahone face Aherlow, Galtee Rovers take on Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney meet JK Brackens.

Fixture details for all round three games are below: