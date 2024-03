A venue has been confirmed for Tipperary’s next National Football League game.

Paul Kelly’s side play at home to Wexford on Saturday March 16th in their Division four matchup.

The game was originally fixed for FBD Semple Stadium but with works being carried out at the Thurles venue, the game will take place elsewhere.





Instead, the game will take place in Templetuohy at 6pm on Saturday March 16th.