Surgery needed for Diarmuid Barron following foot injury

Diarmuid Barron is expected to have an extended period of time on the sidelines.

The New Inn native is one of a number of players who Munster have pffered an injury update on this afternoon.

The Tipperary man is to undergo surgery on a foot injury next Monday, with his return unknown until after the procedure.





Barron is one of a massive list of 18 players currently on the Munster injury list with Edwin Edogbo due in for surgery on his achilles tendon next week whilst Dave Kilcoyne is expected out for six months following shoulder surgery.

Munster’s next game is against Toulon in the Champions Cup in France on Saturday January 13th.