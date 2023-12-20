Strong Tipperary contingent in Clovers’ Celtic Challenge squad

Five Tipperary players will be involved in rugby’s Celtic Challenge.

Teams were announced today for the competition which sees two teams from Ireland, Scotland and Wales battle it out in the cross border club competition.

The two Irish teams consist of the Clovers, representing Connacht and Munster and the Wolfhounds, representing Ulster and Leinster.





For the Clovers, Ballina’s Maeve Óg O’Leary, Fethard’s Dorothy Wall, Clare Bennett and Beth Buttimer and Bansha’s Kate Flannery are all involved in the squad.

Rosegreen native and former Munster player Denis Fogarty is the head coach of the Clovers who start their campaign on Friday December 29th against the Wolfhounds in Musgrave Park.

2023/24 Celtic Challenge Squads:

CLOVERS SQUAD:

FORWARDS:

Lily Brady (UL Bohemians/Connacht)

Clare Bennett (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Eilis Cahill (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Brianna Heylman (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians/Connacht)

Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke/Ulster)

Jane Neill (Galwegians/Leinster)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock/Munster)

Niamh O Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig/Munster)

Faith Ovawie (Railway Union/Connacht)

Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/Connacht)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock/Munster)

BACKS:

Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians/Connacht)

Ellen Boylan (Blackrock/Munster)

Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Maebh Deely (Blackrock/Connacht)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians/Connacht)

Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig/Munster)

Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Kayla Waldron (Railway Union/Connacht)

CLOVERS MANAGEMENT TEAM:

Head Coach – Denis Fogarty

Assistant Coach – Niamh Briggs

Development Coach – Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird

Physio – Ciaran Purcell

S&C Coach – Lorna Barry

Team Manager – Natalie Fox

WOLFHOUNDS SQUAD:

FORWARDS:

Sophie Barrett (Railway Union/Ulster)

Molly Boyne (Railway Union/Leinster)

Keelin Brady (Railway Union/Ulster)

Maebh Clenaghan (Queens University/Ulster)

Megan Collis (Railway Union/Leinster)

Eimear Corri (Blackrock/Leinster)

India Daley (Blackrock/Ulster)

Sarah Delaney (Blackrock/Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Aoife Moore (Blackrock/Leinster)

Eadain Murtagh (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/Leinster)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock/Leinster)

BACKS:

Natasja Behan (Blackrock/Leinster)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster)

Aimee Clarke (Railway Union/Leinster)

Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Ella Durkan (Blackrock/Ulster)

Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Niamh Marley (Cooke/Ulster)

Erin McConnell (Wicklow/Leinster)

Kelly McCormil (Cooke/Ulster)

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Ava Ryder (Railway Union/Connacht)

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union/Leinster)

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

WOLFHOUNDS MANAGEMENT TEAM:

Head Coach – Neil Alcorn

Assistant Coach – Michelle Claffey

Development Coach – Judy Bobbett

S&C Coach – Greg Hollins

Physio – Naomi Hamilton

Team Manager – Marianne Breen

2023/24 Celtic Challenge Fixtures:

Wolfhounds v Clovers

Friday, 29 December 2023, Musgrave Park – kick off 4pm

Edinburgh Rugby v Wolfhounds

Saturday 6th January 2024, Hive Stadium – kick off 2pm

Clovers v West Wales

Saturday, January 06, 2024, Energia Park – kick off 2.30pm

Glasgow Warriors v Wolfhounds

Saturday 13th January 2024, Scotstoun Stadium – kick off 2pm

Clovers v East Wales

Sunday, January 14, 2024, Musgrave Park – kick off 1pm

Wolfhounds v West Wales

Saturday, January 27, 2024, Kingspan Stadium – kick off 7.30pm

Glasgow Warriors v Clovers

Saturday 27th January 2024, Scotstoun Stadium – kick off 2pm

Wolfhounds v East Wales

Saturday, February 03, 2024, Energia Park – kick off 2.30pm

Edinburgh Rugby v Clovers

Saturday 3rd February 2024, Hive Stadium – kick off 12:30pm

Play off Fixtures;

Saturday 17, February 2024, Scotstoun Stadium

Saturday, February 24, 2024, Kingspan Stadium

Sunday, March 03, 2024, Parc y Scarlets Stadium