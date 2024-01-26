Steven O’Brien to captain Tipperary footballers as 40-man panel is announced

Ballina’s Steven O’Brien will captain the Tipperary senior football team in 2024.

Manager Paul Kelly announced his squad for the upcoming season ahead of the beginning of the National Football League this weekend.

Killenaule’s Paudie Feehan and Clonmel Commercial’s Sean O’Connor have been announced as vice-captains for the 40-player panel.





The Premier get their division 4 campaign underway on Saturday at 6pm in Semple Stadium against Carlow.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of the game with thanks to Eco Solar Energy, Kilsheelan.

The 40-man Tipperary senior football panel for 2024: