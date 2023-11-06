All Star awards for Tipperary camogie stars

There was plenty of success for Tipperray camogie players at this year’s All Star awards.

On Saturday night, two Tipperary players were named in the camogie All-Star team of the year.

Thurles Sarsfields’ Karen Kennedy was selected as wing back whilst Clonoulty/Rossmore’s Cáit Devane was named at corner forward following their performances in the blue and gold.





The rest of the team was comprised of 8 Cork players, 1 Galway, 1 Kilkenny and 3 Waterford players including player of the year Beth Carton.

Elsewhere, Jean Kelly of Éire Óg Annacarty was named in the Soaring Stars team for her incredible season as part of the Tipperary junior squad.