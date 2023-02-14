St. Michael’s face trip to Donegal in FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals

St. Michael’s have discovered their opponents for the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Tipperary Town side have been drawn away to Donegal side Buncranna Hearts.

Buncranna defeated Salthill Devon in the last round and will host St. Michael’s on the weekend of March 5th.





The winners of the tie will face the winners of Gorey Rangers and Colga away in the semi-finals, which are due to be played on the weekend of April 2nd.

FAI Junior Cup Quarter-final draw (March 5th):

QF1: Gorey Rangers vs Colga

QF2: Buncranna Hearts vs St. Michael’s

QF3: Newmarket Celtic vs Crumlin United or S Hill Shangan

QF4: Killarney Celtic vs Ballynanty Rovers

FAI Junior Cup Semi-final draw (April 2nd):

Winners of QF3 vs Winners of QF4

Winners of QF1 vs Winners of QF2