St. Mary’s are the 2022 South Under 19A hurling champions.

The Clonmel side won last night’s final with a 1-13 to 1-11 win over Mullinahone in Monroe.

St. Mary’s now go in to the county series alongside North champions Roscrea, Mid Champions Holycross/Ballycahill and the eventual West champions.





The semi-finals will see St. Mary’s play Roscrea and Holycross/Ballycahill play the winners of the West final, which will see Clonoulty/Rossmore play Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.