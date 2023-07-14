South Tipperary senior hurling final postponed

The South Tipperary senior hurling final has been postponed.

The game between Carrick Swan and Killenaule was scheduled to take place on Sunday at 4pm in Clonmel.

However, the game has been postponed due to a bereavement in the Carrick Swan club.





A new date for the final will be announced in due time.

Elsewhere, the North Tipperary intermediate hurling championship gets underway this evening.

Last year’s beaten county finalists Moneygall begin their championship campaign with a semi-final tie with Shannon Rovers.

That one gets underway in Borrisokane at 7.30pm.

The winner will play the winner of Kiladangan and Borrisokane who meet in the other semi-final on Saturday at 7pm in Cloughjordan.