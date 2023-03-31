Snyman one of five changes to Munster team ahead of Champions Cup Knockout clash

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup last 16 game with the Sharks.

RG Snyman comes in to make his first start for Munster since his debut in August 2020.

He’s one of five changes from last week’s loss to Glasgow with Antoine Frisch, Craig Casey, Niall Scannell and captain Peter O’Mahony also coming into the side.





Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is on the bench, as is Joey Carbery as Jack Crowley starts at 10.

Kick-off on Saturday is South Africa is at 12.30pm Irish Time.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Alex Kendellen.