Slievenamon Cycling Club to hold fundraiser in aid of local woman

The Slievenamon Cycling Club will host a fundraiser tomorrow in Kilsheelan in aid of a local woman.

The cycling club will run a charity cycle to raise funds for Carrick-on-Suir woman Marie Harris tomorrow morning at 9am.

The 56-year-old is currently in a rehabilitation center after suffering a stroke among other illnesses and is unable to return home without home modifications first.





There will be 50-and 100-kilometer routes, and registration takes place at the Kilsheelan Kplan Community Centre at 8am.

Dermot Brennan of Slievenamon Cycle Club says Marie has been suffering for a long time.

“Basically since 2011, Marie suffered her first of two heart-attacks and since then Marie has developed all sorts of complications, right down to where she has had, I think, her leg amputated, her toe amputated, and the last ting then was Marie suffeerd a stroke. David is trying to adapt the house to bring Marie home to care for her, as everyone would want to. So, that’s basically where we are coming in now.”

David Harris, Marie’s husband, has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to cover the cost of home adaptations needed for Marie to be cared for at home.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/marie-harris-house-adaptation-target-eur14000