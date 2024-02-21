Slevin narrowly misses out on qualification for International Darts Open

There was disappointment for Dylan Slevin in today’s PDC Euro Tour qualifiers.

90 tourcard holders were competing for 10 spots at the International Darts Open and the European Darts Grand Prix in Leicester today.

In the Intenational Darts Open qualifier, Dylan defeated Haupai Puha, Paul Krohne and Keane Barry but lost 6-4 to Ritchie Edhouse in the final round missing out on qualification.





Then in the European Darts Grand Prix qualifier, the Borrisokane man suffered a first round 6-2 defeat to Darren Beveridge,