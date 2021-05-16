Sheedy: Wides and lack of goal threat something to work on for Tipperary

The Tipperary senior hurlers played out another draw in the National Hurling League last night.

The Premier finished level with Cork on a final score of 0-22 to 2-16.

Jason Forde scored a free from inside his own 65 to bring the game level late on whilst both sides saw chances to get the winning point drift wide.





Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, manager Liam Sheedy gave his summation of the contest:

“Good contest again, there’s aspects of our game that you’d be disappointed with, I think we finished with 17 wides and you know normally we would convert more of our chances than that so loads to work on.

“I’m most pleased about the spirit of the group and I thought they worked really hard tonight and got some new players on the pitch, again some guys that hadn’t seen a lot of action for a few weeks so shaking off the cobwebs a small bit.

“It’s all systems go again and as I said we’ll rollover tonight and we’re back in here again next weekend.”

The Portroe man also noted Tipperary’s lack of a goal threat as something to work on after the game:

“I’d be disappointed we didn’t really threaten the goal again tonight.

“Normally this team has a knack at trying to find the back of the net and we haven’t really threatened the back of the net, let alone trying to shake the back of the net in the last two matches so that’s an area of the game we’ll have to work on but look, we remain a working progress but the spirit is strong.”