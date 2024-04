A Tipperary athlete is heading to the Bahamas next month.

Sprinter Sharlene Mawdsley has made the Team Ireland eleven strong squad travelling to the World Athletics Relays which take place in Nassau, the Bahamas.

The Newport native will be competing in both the women’s 4x400m event and the mixed 4x400m event, with the top fourteen teams in each qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The World Athletic Relays will take place on May 4th and 5th.