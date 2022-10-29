Shannon Rovers hoping it’s third time the charm in today’s county intermediate camogie final

The county intermediate camogie final takes place this afternoon.

Borrisileigh take on Shannon Rovers, with the winners earning the right to call themselves a senior camogie team in 2023.

It’s Shannon Rovers third final in a row after losing the previous two deciders to Thurles Sarsfields and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.





Borrisileigh got the better of Shannon Rovers in the group stages, winning 1-07 to 0-09.

Throw-in at the County Camogie Grounds is at 3.00pm.

The Minor A camogie final also takes place this afternoon.

Moycarkey/Borris take on Cashel King Cormacs in the decider n the County Camogie Grounds at 12.30pm.