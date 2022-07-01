Shane Long leaves Southampton after eight years following contract conclusion

Shane Long is leaving Southampton.

The Tipperary man’s eight year spell at the club comes to an end following the conclusion of his contract with the premier league side.

The 35-year-old Gortnahoe native joined the Saints in 2014, where he scored 37 goals in 245 appearances over his tenure with the club.





Long scored the fastest goal in premier league history whilst playing for the Saints, he netted after just 7.69 seconds against Watford in April 2019.

The former Tipperary minor hurler is being linked with a return to Championship side Reading, who he played with from 2005 to 2011.