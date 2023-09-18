Semi-final pairings set in Tipperery senior hurling championship

The semi-final pairings have been confirmed in the Tipperary senior hurling championship.

Mid rivals Loughmore-Castleiney will face Thurles Sarsfields in a repeat of the 2021 final on Saturday September 30th at 7.15pm in Semple Stadium.

Then on Sunday October 1st at 3.30pm in Semple Stadium, North sides Kiladangan and Toomevara meet for a place in this year’s decider.





Thurles Sarsfields eased their way into the last four yesterday with a 0-24 to 1-12 victory over Drom-Inch.

With Sarsfields premier intermediate side also into a county semi-final, manager Padraic Maher is looking forward to two weeks time:

“Yeah it’s been a good weekend for the club, we got two good wins but I suppose from my own experience that can all come down very quickly, you have to keep on every day you go out.

“We will regroup again for two weeks and we will try get both teams tuned in again for what’s ahead of them.

“Semi-final stage of both championships is going to be another big step again so we will regroup after this one and see how we are getting on then.”

Meanwhile, draws were also made last night for the senior relegation semi-finals.

In a repeat of last year’s senior championship semi-final, Kilruane MacDonaghs will play Upperchurch-Drombane whilst Clonoulty/Rossmore will play JK Brackens.

Elsewhere, the draws have also been made for the county intermediate hurling semi-finals.

Moneygall will play Boherlahan-Dualla whilst Kilsheelan-Kilcash will take on Golden-Kilfeacle.

Both of those games will take place on the weekend of October 1st.