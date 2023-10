The semi-final lineup is set in the county intermediate camogie championship.

The group stages came to a conclusion last night with Boherlahan-Dualla defeating Newport/Ballinahinch on a final score of 1-13 to 0-08.

The win for Boherlahan saw them join Newport/Ballinahinch in the final four and a place in the knockout stages.





The semi-finals will see Shannon Rovers play Boherlahan/Dualla and Moneygall will take on Newport/Ballinahinch.