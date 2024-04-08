Second round exit for Slevin at Players Championship 7

There was a second round exit for Dylan Slevin in the latest PDC ProTour event.

The Borrisokane man was in Leicester competing in the seventh Players Championship event of the year.

The 21-year-old came from 3-0 down in his first round game to beat England’s Matthew Dennant 6-5.





However, Slevin was eliminated in the scond round by World number 19 Ryan Searle who had a 6-2 victory over the Tipp man.

Slevin will return to the oche tomorrow in Leicester for the eight players championship event of the year.