Season over for Colin O’Riordan’s Sydney Swans following playoff defeat

The season is over for Colin O’Riordan and his Sydney Swans team.

That’s after they were defeated in a playoff elimination game against the Greater Western Sydney Giants this morning, on a final score of 74 points to 73.

The Swans were down by as many as 29 points in the third quarter, before mounting a late comeback.





Tipperary’s O’Riordan made 6 disposals in the defeat, whilst also recording a tackle.

The Killea native is in the final year of his contract with the Swans, after making six appearances this season.