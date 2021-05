Tipperary’s Sean Tobin is in action this evening.

The Clonmel Athletics clubman is in Gateshead, near Newcastle in England, competing in the Diamond League.

Tobin is in the men’s 5000m event alongside some of the fastest men in the world over the distance, including Kenyan Nicholas Kimeli.





The Tipp native will be looking for an Olympic qualifying time in tonight’s race which gets underway at 8pm.