Seamus Callanan announces inter county retirement

Seamus Callanan has announced his retirement from inter county hurling.

The Drom-Inch club man won three All-Ireland’s with the Premier County, including captaining the team to success in 2019.

Callanan scored 40 championship goals from play for Tipperary and was named 2019 hurler of the year whilst also collecting 4 All-Star awards in his 16 year senior inter county career.





Liam Sheedy was Tipp manager for two of Callanan’s three All-Ireland victories, the Portroe man says Seamus was an incredible player:

“Tipp have lost one of their greats today but after 16 years service I don’t think Seamus owes anyone that was involved with Seamus or any of his co-players or anyone that supported him.

“I think he has given everything he had and he could for Tipperary.

“He had a great sense of awareness and he was a big team player but equally he knew if it was on and he was the man to take it on, no better man.

“I think he had a massive believe in himself and what he could do on the pitch and we were fortunate enough and personally I was fortunate enough to see it play out over those 16 years but up close because every bit as much as he was doing it in the live environment, the things he done on the training pitch were of an equal high standard.

“Just an incredible player.”